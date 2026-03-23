A statue of a panther, the 13th Fighter Squadron (FS) mascot, sits in front of a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 13th FS during the F-35 first aircraft arrival at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026. Equipped with unmatched levels of survivability and lethality, the F-35A provides joint warfighters with a decisive fifth-generation capability, guaranteeing the U.S. and its allies can maintain air superiority in an evolving and complex threat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 03:19
|Photo ID:
|9588490
|VIRIN:
|260328-F-EP621-1335
|Resolution:
|6802x4535
|Size:
|4.79 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
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