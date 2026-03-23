F35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base

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A statue of a panther, the 13th Fighter Squadron (FS) mascot, sits in front of a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 13th FS during the F-35 first aircraft arrival at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026. Equipped with unmatched levels of survivability and lethality, the F-35A provides joint warfighters with a decisive fifth-generation capability, guaranteeing the U.S. and its allies can maintain air superiority in an evolving and complex threat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)