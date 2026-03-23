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    647 CES repair roads after Kona storms [Image 7 of 7]

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    647 CES repair roads after Kona storms

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron and contractors smooth out fresh asphalt to repair a road on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 26, 2026. Civil Engineer Squadrons are responsible for planning maintenance operations and construction management on their Air Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 20:49
    Photo ID: 9588350
    VIRIN: 260326-F-HW521-1106
    Resolution: 6918x4612
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 647 CES repair roads after Kona storms [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    647 CES repair roads after Kona storms
    647 CES repair roads after Kona storms
    647 CES repair roads after Kona storms
    647 CES repair roads after Kona storms
    647 CES repair roads after Kona storms
    647 CES repair roads after Kona storms
    647 CES repair roads after Kona storms

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