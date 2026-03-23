647 CES repair roads after Kona storms

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U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt James Oldenhoff (right), 647th Civil Engineering Squadron pavements and construction equipment craftsman, and Staff Sgt Austin Lavire, 647th Civil Engineering Squadron pavements and construction equipment craftsman, work to fill a pothole after Kona storms on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 18, 2026. Civil Engineer Squadrons are responsible for planning maintenance operations and construction management on their Air Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)