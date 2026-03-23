647 CES repair roads after Kona storms

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A road on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is worked on by Airmen assigned to the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron and contractors after recent Kona storm damage, March 25, 2026. Civil Engineer Squadrons are responsible for planning maintenance operations and construction management on their Air Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)