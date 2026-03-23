647 CES repair roads after Kona storms

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A U.S. Air Force Airmen switches a lever that pours fresh asphalt while repairing roads on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 18, 2026. Civil Engineer Squadrons are responsible for planning maintenance operations and construction management on their Air Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)