647 CES repair roads after Kona storms

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron work to repair a road after Kona storms on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 18, 2026. Civil Engineer Squadrons are responsible for planning maintenance operations and construction management on their Air Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)