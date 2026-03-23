A U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron smooths out fresh asphalt to repair a road on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 18, 2026. Civil Engineer Squadrons are responsible for planning maintenance operations and construction management on their Air Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 20:49
|Photo ID:
|9588344
|VIRIN:
|260318-F-HW521-1026
|Resolution:
|6739x4493
|Size:
|7.18 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 647 CES repair roads after Kona storms [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.