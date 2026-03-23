U.S. Navy Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko addressed the graduates and underscored the role NPS graduates play in delivering warfighting advantage through intellectual development and innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zadi Watkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 19:05
|Photo ID:
|9588286
|VIRIN:
|260327-N-CO617-4109
|Resolution:
|2000x1331
|Size:
|374.64 KB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates [Image 6 of 6], by SA Zadi Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates
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