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    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates [Image 4 of 6]

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    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zadi Watkins 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    U.S. Navy Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko addressed the graduates and underscored the role NPS graduates play in delivering warfighting advantage through intellectual development and innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zadi Watkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 19:05
    Photo ID: 9588286
    VIRIN: 260327-N-CO617-4109
    Resolution: 2000x1331
    Size: 374.64 KB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates [Image 6 of 6], by SA Zadi Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates
    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates
    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates
    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates
    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates
    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates

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    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates

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