Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates

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Naval Postgraduate School faculty and students assemble in King Hall during the NPS Winter Quarter Graduation Ceremony, Friday, Mar. 27. The ceremony, with commencement speaker U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, the Navy’s 61st Chief of Naval Personnel, celebrated the award of advanced degrees in defense-focused disciplines to 181 graduates, the naval services, Joint Force, and U.S. allies and partners worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zadi Watkins)