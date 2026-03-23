U.S. Navy Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko presents degree to Lt. Robert A. Pacheco. 181 graduating students representing the Joint Forces, U.S. allies, and international partners earned 183 degrees during their time at NPS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel Adames)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 19:05
|Photo ID:
|9588280
|VIRIN:
|260327-N-UT641-1427
|Resolution:
|5795x4139
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Janiel Adames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates
No keywords found.