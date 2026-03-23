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    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates [Image 6 of 6]

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    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janiel Adames 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    U.S. Navy Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko presents degree to Lt. Robert A. Pacheco. 181 graduating students representing the Joint Forces, U.S. allies, and international partners earned 183 degrees during their time at NPS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel Adames)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 19:05
    Photo ID: 9588280
    VIRIN: 260327-N-UT641-1427
    Resolution: 5795x4139
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Janiel Adames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates
    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates
    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates
    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates
    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates
    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates

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