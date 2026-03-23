Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko presents degree to Lt. Robert A. Pacheco. 181 graduating students representing the Joint Forces, U.S. allies, and international partners earned 183 degrees during their time at NPS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel Adames)