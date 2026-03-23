Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates

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Graduating students and faculty assemble in King Hall during the NPS Winter Quarter Graduation Ceremony, Friday, March 27. U.S. Navy retired Vice Adm. Ann E. Rondeau opened the ceremony and welcomed 181 graduates and their families from across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zadi)