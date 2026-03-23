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    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates [Image 3 of 6]

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    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zadi Watkins 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Graduating students and faculty assemble in King Hall during the NPS Winter Quarter Graduation Ceremony, Friday, March 27. U.S. Navy retired Vice Adm. Ann E. Rondeau opened the ceremony and welcomed 181 graduates and their families from across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zadi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 19:05
    Photo ID: 9588282
    VIRIN: 260327-N-CO617-4044
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates [Image 6 of 6], by SA Zadi Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates
    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates
    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates
    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates
    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates
    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates

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    Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates

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