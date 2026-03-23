Graduating students and faculty assemble in King Hall during the NPS Winter Quarter Graduation Ceremony, Friday, March 27. U.S. Navy retired Vice Adm. Ann E. Rondeau opened the ceremony and welcomed 181 graduates and their families from across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zadi)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 19:05
|Photo ID:
|9588282
|VIRIN:
|260327-N-CO617-4044
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates [Image 6 of 6], by SA Zadi Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates
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