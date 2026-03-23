Chief of Naval Personnel Addresses NPS’ 2026 Winter Quarter Graduates

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Graduates of the Naval Postgraduate School walk to King Hall auditorium during the NPS Winter Quarter Graduation Ceremony, Friday, Mar 27. The ceremony, with commencement speaker U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, the Navy’s 61st Chief of Naval Personnel, celebrated the award of advanced degrees in defense-focused disciplines to 181 graduates, the naval services, Joint Force, and U.S. allies and partners worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel Adames)