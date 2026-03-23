Good Neighbor 2026

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U.S. Army Col. Stephen C. Flanagan, Commander of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, gives a speech after the sixth annual Good Neighbor Ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 25, 2026. The Good Neighbor Award program serves to thank and honor local German citizens who have supported the U.S. Army and their communities in a manner worthy of recognition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)