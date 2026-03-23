Dr. James Miller (right), U.S. Consul General in Munich, speaks with guest after the sixth annual Good Neighbor Ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 25, 2026. The Good Neighbor Award program serves to thank and honor local German citizens who have supported the U.S. Army and their communities in a manner worthy of recognition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 06:39
|Photo ID:
|9584705
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-XV403-1185
|Resolution:
|6917x4616
|Size:
|6.63 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Good Neighbor 2026 [Image 26 of 26], by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.