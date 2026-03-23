(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Good Neighbor 2026 [Image 15 of 26]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Good Neighbor 2026

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    Senior leadership for the 7th Army Training Command and leadership from U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria recognize Gerhard Lindthaler, retired sergeant major for the Bundeswehr, during the sixth annual Good Neighbor Ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 25, 2026. The Good Neighbor Award program serves to thank and honor local German citizens who have supported the U.S. Army and their communities in a manner worthy of recognition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 06:39
    Photo ID: 9584700
    VIRIN: 260325-A-XV403-1137
    Resolution: 6916x4616
    Size: 8.88 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Good Neighbor 2026 [Image 26 of 26], by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026
    Good Neighbor 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    BetterInBavaria
    GoodNeighbor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery