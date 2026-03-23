Good Neighbor 2026

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Terry R. Tillis, Commanding General of 7th Army Training Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul M. Fedorisin, Senior Enlisted Advisor for 7th Army Training Command, honor members of the host nation communities with the Good Neighbor Award during the sixth annual Good Neighbor Ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 25, 2026. The Good Neighbor Award program serves to thank and honor local German citizens who have supported the U.S. Army and their communities in a manner worthy of recognition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)