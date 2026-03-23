Good Neighbor 2026

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Dr. James Miller (left), U.S. Consul General in Munich, and senior Senior leadership for the 7th Army Training Command and leadership from U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria and their spouses pose for a photo after the sixth annual Good Neighbor Ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 25, 2026. The Good Neighbor Award program serves to thank and honor local German citizens who have supported the U.S. Army and their communities in a manner worthy of recognition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)