Good Neighbor 2026

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Senior leadership for the 7th Army Training Command and leadership from the Joint Multinational Readiness Center recognize Christian Graf, Bürgermeister of Hohenfels, during the sixth annual Good Neighbor Ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 25, 2026. The Good Neighbor Award program serves to thank and honor local German citizens who have supported the U.S. Army and their communities in a manner worthy of recognition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)