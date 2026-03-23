Boxer Conducts Flight Operations

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260321-N-UC201-1275 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 21, 2026) A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), March. 21, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dustin Drake)