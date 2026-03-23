(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations [Image 8 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Normand Basque 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    260321-N-CM165-1098 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 21, 2026) Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) transport a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II, with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), across the flight deck during flight operations, March. 21, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd /7th Fleet area of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Normand Basque)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 19:48
    Photo ID: 9584114
    VIRIN: 260321-N-CM165-1098
    Resolution: 5762x3841
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Conducts Flight Operations [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Normand Basque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boxer Galley Serves Lunch
    Boxer Galley Serves Lunch
    Boxer Galley Serves Lunch
    Boxer Galley Serves Lunch
    Boxer Galley Serves Lunch
    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations
    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations
    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations
    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations
    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations
    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations
    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations
    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations
    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations
    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations
    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Boxer
    11th MEU
    F-35B Lightning II
    VMFA 122
    blue-green integration
    BOXARG capabilities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery