Boxer Conducts Flight Operations

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260321-N-CM165-1098 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 21, 2026) Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) transport a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II, with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), across the flight deck during flight operations, March. 21, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd /7th Fleet area of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Normand Basque)