Boxer Conducts Flight Operations

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260321-N-CM165-1310 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 21, 2026) Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) prepare to transport a U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), on the flight deck during flight operations, March. 21, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd /7th Fleet area of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Normand Basque)