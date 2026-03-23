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    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations [Image 12 of 16]

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    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Seaman Dustin Drake 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    260321-N-UC201-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 21, 2026) A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to land on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during flight operations, March. 21, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dustin Drake)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 19:48
    Photo ID: 9584128
    VIRIN: 260321-N-UC201-1003
    Resolution: 4708x3139
    Size: 564.98 KB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boxer Conducts Flight Operations [Image 16 of 16], by SN Dustin Drake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    Boxer Galley Serves Lunch
    Boxer Galley Serves Lunch
    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations
    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations
    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations
    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations
    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations
    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations
    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations
    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations
    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations
    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations
    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations

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    TAGS

    11th MEU
    F-35B Lightning II
    VMFA 122
    blue-green integration
    USS Boxer (LDH 4)
    BOXARG capabilities

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