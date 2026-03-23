Boxer Conducts Flight Operations

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260321-N-UC201-1049 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 21, 2026) A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to land on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during flight operations, March. 21, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd /7th Fleet area of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dustin Drake)