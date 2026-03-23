Boxer Conducts Flight Operations

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260321-N-UC201-1153 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 21, 2026) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Dominic Webster, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), signals a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, to take off on the flight deck, March. 21, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dustin Drake)