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    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment [Image 7 of 7]

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    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    United States Forces Japan

    Senior Master Sgt. Lonnie Sapp, U.S. Forces Japan J33 current operations senior enlisted leader, performs a high aerobic multi-shuttle run (HAMR) during a diagnostic physical fitness readiness assessment at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2026. Rebalanced point distributions across the cardiorespiratory fitness, body composition, muscular strength and core endurance components better reflect the importance of overall health and fitness tested using the new PFRA standard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 00:10
    Photo ID: 9582234
    VIRIN: 260311-F-RI665-1007
    Resolution: 5730x3812
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment

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    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    usfj
    Physical Fitness and Combat Fitness
    japan
    joint
    Training & Combat Readiness

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