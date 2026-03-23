USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment

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Senior Master Sgt. Lonnie Sapp, U.S. Forces Japan J33 current operations senior enlisted leader, performs a high aerobic multi-shuttle run (HAMR) during a diagnostic physical fitness readiness assessment at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2026. Rebalanced point distributions across the cardiorespiratory fitness, body composition, muscular strength and core endurance components better reflect the importance of overall health and fitness tested using the new PFRA standard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)