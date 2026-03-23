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    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment [Image 2 of 7]

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    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    United States Forces Japan

    Senior Airman Mason Gaskins, 374th Force Support Squadron sports and fitness shift leader, measures the height of Senior Master Sgt. Lonnie Sapp, U.S. Forces Japan J33 current operations senior enlisted leader, during a diagnostic physical fitness readiness assessment at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2026. Updated standards for the new PFRA were released February 28, 2026, allowing diagnostic testing to begin on March 1, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 00:10
    Photo ID: 9582229
    VIRIN: 260311-F-RI665-1002
    Resolution: 3315x4972
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment

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