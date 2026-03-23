USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment

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Senior Airman Mason Gaskins, 374th Force Support Squadron sports and fitness shift leader, measures the height of Senior Master Sgt. Lonnie Sapp, U.S. Forces Japan J33 current operations senior enlisted leader, during a diagnostic physical fitness readiness assessment at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2026. Updated standards for the new PFRA were released February 28, 2026, allowing diagnostic testing to begin on March 1, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)