USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeants Cole Reinbold, 36th Airlift Squadron senior enlisted leader, Carlos Damian, U.S. Forces Japan command senior enlisted leader, and Senior Master Sgt. Lonnie Sapp, U.S. Forces Japan J33 current operations senior enlisted leader, perform push-ups during a diagnostic physical fitness readiness assessment at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2026. Diagnostic assessments conducted from March through July 2026 will provide data for USAF program evaluators to refine score charts before the new PFRA is fully implemented. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)