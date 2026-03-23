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    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment [Image 1 of 7]

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    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    United States Forces Japan

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Damian, U.S. Forces Japan command senior enlisted leader, weighs in with Senior Airman Mason Gaskins, 374th Force Support Squadron sports and fitness shift leader, during a diagnostic physical fitness readiness assessment at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2026. Damian and other enlisted leaders were the first to perform the new standard fitness test at Yokota, paving the way for Airmen to take part in future diagnostic and official assessments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 00:10
    Photo ID: 9582228
    VIRIN: 260311-F-RI665-1001
    Resolution: 5223x3475
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment

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    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    usfj
    Physical Fitness and Combat Fitness
    japan
    joint
    Training & Combat Readiness

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