USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Damian, U.S. Forces Japan command senior enlisted leader, weighs in with Senior Airman Mason Gaskins, 374th Force Support Squadron sports and fitness shift leader, during a diagnostic physical fitness readiness assessment at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2026. Damian and other enlisted leaders were the first to perform the new standard fitness test at Yokota, paving the way for Airmen to take part in future diagnostic and official assessments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)