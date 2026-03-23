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    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment [Image 4 of 7]

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    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    United States Forces Japan

    Senior Airman Mason Gaskins, 374th Force Support Squadron sports and fitness shift leader, holds the feet of U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Damian, U.S. Forces Japan command senior enlisted leader, while he performs sit-ups during a diagnostic physical fitness readiness assessment at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2026. Airmen that perform diagnostic assessments using the new PFRA standard from March through July 2026 can elect to record their results as an official fitness test score. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 00:10
    Photo ID: 9582231
    VIRIN: 260311-F-RI665-1004
    Resolution: 5602x3727
    Size: 5.31 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment

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