USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment

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Senior Airman Mason Gaskins, 374th Force Support Squadron sports and fitness shift leader, holds the feet of U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Damian, U.S. Forces Japan command senior enlisted leader, while he performs sit-ups during a diagnostic physical fitness readiness assessment at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2026. Airmen that perform diagnostic assessments using the new PFRA standard from March through July 2026 can elect to record their results as an official fitness test score. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)