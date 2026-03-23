USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeants Cole Reinbold (left), 36th Airlift Squadron SEL, and Carlos Damian, U.S. Forces Japan command senior enlisted leader, perform a two-mile run during a diagnostic physical fitness readiness assessment at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2026. Airmen can choose to perform either the two-mile run or high aerobic multi-shuttle run for the cardiorespiratory fitness portion of the new PFRA standard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)