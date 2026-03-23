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    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment [Image 6 of 7]

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    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    United States Forces Japan

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeants Cole Reinbold (left), 36th Airlift Squadron SEL, and Carlos Damian, U.S. Forces Japan command senior enlisted leader, perform a two-mile run during a diagnostic physical fitness readiness assessment at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2026. Airmen can choose to perform either the two-mile run or high aerobic multi-shuttle run for the cardiorespiratory fitness portion of the new PFRA standard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 00:10
    Photo ID: 9582233
    VIRIN: 260311-F-RI665-1006
    Resolution: 4652x3095
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
    USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment

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