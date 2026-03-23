U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeants Cole Reinbold (left), 36th Airlift Squadron SEL, and Carlos Damian, U.S. Forces Japan command senior enlisted leader, perform a two-mile run during a diagnostic physical fitness readiness assessment at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 11, 2026. Airmen can choose to perform either the two-mile run or high aerobic multi-shuttle run for the cardiorespiratory fitness portion of the new PFRA standard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 00:10
|Photo ID:
|9582233
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-RI665-1006
|Resolution:
|4652x3095
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USFJ USAF enlisted leaders perform new fitness assessment
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