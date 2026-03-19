Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration

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Staff Sgt. Dylan Kinney, left, 56th Maintenance Group weapons load team member, Senior Airman Garrett Wright, middle, 56th MXG weapons load team member, and Senior Airman Thomas Pacheco, right, 56th MXG weapons load team member, conclude their weapons loading demonstration during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 highlights the precision and professionalism required to generate combat airpower and maintain the United States’ ability to defend the nation. The event showcases the aircraft, equipment and personnel whose skill and discipline ensure the United States Joint Forces remain ready to project airpower whenever called upon. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)