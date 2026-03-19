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    Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration [Image 2 of 6]

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    Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Garret Wright, left, 56th Maintenance Group weapons load team member, Staff Sgt. Dylan Kinney, middle, 56th MXG weapons load team member, and Senior Airman Pacheco Thomas, right, 56th MXG weapons load team member, perform a weapons loading demonstration during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Demonstrations of modern aviation capability illustrate how innovation supports the precision and professionalism of the joint force. The event showcases the aircraft, equipment and personnel whose skill and discipline ensure the United States Joint Forces remain ready to project airpower whenever called upon. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 19:35
    Photo ID: 9578357
    VIRIN: 260322-Z-KW249-1048
    Resolution: 5431x3913
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Melissa Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration
    Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration
    Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration
    Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration
    Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration
    Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration

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