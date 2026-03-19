Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration

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Senior Airman Garret Wright, left, 56th Maintenance Group weapons load team member, Staff Sgt. Dylan Kinney, middle, 56th MXG weapons load team member, and Senior Airman Pacheco Thomas, right, 56th MXG weapons load team member, perform a weapons loading demonstration during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Demonstrations of modern aviation capability illustrate how innovation supports the precision and professionalism of the joint force. The event showcases the aircraft, equipment and personnel whose skill and discipline ensure the United States Joint Forces remain ready to project airpower whenever called upon. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)