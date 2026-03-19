Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration

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Senior Airman Thomas Pacheco, 56th Maintenance Group weapons load team member, drives a jammer for a weapons loading demonstration during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 showcases the platforms and people that form the backbone of American airpower, reinforcing the nation’s ability to deter and, when necessary, defeat threats to national safety. By bringing military aviation to the public, Luke Days 2026 gives the public an inside view to the readiness, discipline and coordination required to sustain combat capability. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)