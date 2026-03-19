(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Thomas Pacheco, 56th Maintenance Group weapons load team member, drives a jammer for a weapons loading demonstration during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 showcases the platforms and people that form the backbone of American airpower, reinforcing the nation’s ability to deter and, when necessary, defeat threats to national safety. By bringing military aviation to the public, Luke Days 2026 gives the public an inside view to the readiness, discipline and coordination required to sustain combat capability. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 19:35
    Photo ID: 9578362
    VIRIN: 260322-Z-KW249-1065
    Resolution: 5017x4461
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Melissa Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration
    Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration
    Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration
    Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration
    Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration
    Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery