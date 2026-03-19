Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration

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Senior Airman Garrett Wright, left, 56th Maintenance Group weapons load team member, and Staff Sgt. Dylan Kinney, right, 56th MXG weapons load team member, load an inert munition onto an F-35A Lightning II during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 provides an opportunity for the community to witness the coordination, expertise and commitment required to sustain modern military aviation. The event highlights the Airmen and joint partners whose professionalism and technical mastery have enabled the United States to maintain a ready and capable fighting force. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)