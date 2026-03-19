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    Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration [Image 5 of 6]

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    Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Garrett Wright, left, 56th Maintenance Group weapons load team member, and Staff Sgt. Dylan Kinney, right, 56th MXG weapons load team member, load an inert munition onto an F-35A Lightning II during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 provides an opportunity for the community to witness the coordination, expertise and commitment required to sustain modern military aviation. The event highlights the Airmen and joint partners whose professionalism and technical mastery have enabled the United States to maintain a ready and capable fighting force. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 19:35
    Photo ID: 9578363
    VIRIN: 260322-Z-KW249-1099
    Resolution: 6143x4115
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Melissa Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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