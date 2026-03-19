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    Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration [Image 1 of 6]

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    Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Pacheco Thomas, right, 56th Maintenance Group weapons load team member, leads Staff Sgt.Dylan Kinney, middle, 56th MXG weapons load team member, and Senior Airman Garret Wright, left, 56th MXG weapons load team member, during a weapons loading demonstration during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Demonstrations like this highlight the precision planning and teamwork required for modern joint force operations. From the precision flying in the sky to the advanced training taking place on the ground, Luke Days highlights how Airmen train, integrate, and innovate to maintain air superiority. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 19:35
    Photo ID: 9578355
    VIRIN: 260322-Z-KW249-1036
    Resolution: 5710x3826
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Melissa Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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