Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Pacheco Thomas, right, 56th Maintenance Group weapons load team member, leads Staff Sgt.Dylan Kinney, middle, 56th MXG weapons load team member, and Senior Airman Garret Wright, left, 56th MXG weapons load team member, during a weapons loading demonstration during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Demonstrations like this highlight the precision planning and teamwork required for modern joint force operations. From the precision flying in the sky to the advanced training taking place on the ground, Luke Days highlights how Airmen train, integrate, and innovate to maintain air superiority. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)