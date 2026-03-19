Luke Days 2026 Weapons Load Demonstration

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Senior Airman Garret Wright, left, 56th Maintenance Group weapons load team member, and Staff Sgt. Dylan Kinney, right, 56th MXG weapons load team member, load an inert munition onto an F-35A Lightning II for a weapons loading demonstration during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Events like Luke Days 2026 provide a glimpse into the training, preparation and teamwork that allow the joint force to respond quickly and effectively when needed anytime and anywhere. Platforms on display highlight how advanced sensors, avionics and weapons systems strengthen the nation’s ability to project airpower. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)