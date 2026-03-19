From Duty to 'I Do'

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, Hasan Alpkan and Spc. Ester Henriquez, an Indiana National Guard member assigned to Joint Task Force - DC, pose for a photo after their wedding ceremony at the Old Post Chapel on Fort Myer, Virginia, March 21, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (D.C. National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)