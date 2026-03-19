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    From Duty to 'I Do' [Image 6 of 8]

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    From Duty to 'I Do'

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Spc. Ester Henriquez, an Indiana National Guard member assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia, holds Hasan Alpkan's hand during their wedding ceremony at the Old Post Chapel on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, March 21, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (D.C. National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 08:52
    Photo ID: 9577779
    VIRIN: 260321-Z-EB151-1247
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, From Duty to 'I Do' [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DCSafe, National Guard, Guard Family, Family, JTFDC, Indiana National Guard, Task Force Ironman

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