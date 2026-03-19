From Duty to 'I Do'

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U.S. Army Spc. Aaralyn Mills, a patrol team lead with Joint Task Force - District of Columbia, plays piano before a fellow Indiana National Guard member's wedding at the Old Post Chapel on Fort Myer, Virginia, March 21, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (D.C. National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)