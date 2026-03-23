From Duty to 'I Do'

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling | Indiana National Guard members pose for a photo after a wedding ceremony at the Old Post Chapel on Fort Myer, Virginia, March 21, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (D.C. National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling | Indiana National Guard members pose for a photo after a wedding ceremony at the Old...... read more read more

For many Washington commuters, she is one of many National Guardsmen they pass each day, but Spc. Ester Henriquez wasn’t just a Soldier from the Indiana Army National Guard on Saturday, March 21, 2026. She was a bride.

“Both commitments were important to me—my duty to serve and my commitment to my future husband. I didn’t want to choose one over the other, so I chose to honor both,” said Henriquez.

While serving in Washington, Henriquez moved forward with one of the most important days of her life—her wedding to Hasan Alpkan at the historic Old Post Chapel at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia.

Henriquez approached wedding planning with the same structure she applied to her duties, breaking it into smaller tasks and handling them outside of duty hours. Support from her team often showed up in unexpected ways—she recalled being asked what still needed to be done, only to find those details already handled moments later. The pattern became so familiar that she jokingly began referring to one teammate as her “fairy godfather” for helping bring the day together.

Before joining the military in 2024, Henriquez volunteered internationally, building relationships across cultures. In Iraq, she spent two weeks as a volunteer project manager supporting a community outreach initiative that provided music lessons to women and children. She later spent three months in Israel assisting Ukrainian Jewish refugees as they resettled through the Aliyah process.

“Hasan and I had discussed marriage prior to my departure on orders, however, we initially chose to hold off,” said Henriquez. “As Newroz—a day of significant cultural importance in his Kurdish heritage—approached,we made the intentional decision to move forward with our wedding on that date. We understood that it would coincide with the mission, but it was important for us to honor both our commitments.”

Newroz marks the Kurdish New Year and celebrates renewal and new beginnings. For Henriquez and Hasan, beginning their marriage on Newroz symbolizes a new chapter in their lives while honoring the blending of their faith, families, and cultures.

The decision to move forward with the wedding was not without sacrifice. “We’ve had to sacrifice time together, the ability to plan a traditional wedding, and the comfort of being surrounded by all of our loved ones,” said Henriquez. “Instead of a big celebration, we focused on what truly matters—the covenant we’re making before God. There’s been a lot of flexibility, patience, and trust involved on both sides.”

Despite the sacrifices and challenges she faced, Henriquez was met with an outpouring of support from her leadership and fellow Soldiers. “My unit has been incredibly supportive throughout this process. Leadership worked with me, teammates stepped in where needed, and I received constant encouragement,” said Henriquez. “It has truly felt like a collective effort – a village coming together to make this day possible.”

Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, the interim commanding general of the D.C. National Guard emphasized the importance of making people the core mission. “Celebrating milestones—whether personal or professional—is at the heart of how we care for our force. This wedding, held while our teams are working around the clock to support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, is a powerful testament to the sacrifice and commitment our Soldiers show every day,” Blanchard said. “When we make our people our core mission, we ensure that our National Guard family and the families who support us at home stand as one.”

In addition to the support from her leadership and fellow Soldiers, Henriquez reflected upon her experience and how the Army National Guard takes care of its people. "It's shown me that the Guard truly values its Soldiers beyond the uniform,” Henriquez said. “There’s an understanding that we have lives, families, and milestones that matter—and when possible, they do what they can to support those moments.”

Henriquez said she was especially grateful for her leadership. “I am grateful for the generosity shown by my leaders, who provided support in ways I did not even anticipate,” said Henriquez.