From Duty to 'I Do'

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U.S. Army Spc. Ester Henriquez, an Indiana National Guard member assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia, holds Hasan Alpkan's hand during their wedding ceremony at the Old Post Chapel on Fort Myer, Virginia, March 21, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (D.C. National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)