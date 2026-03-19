From Duty to 'I Do'

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U.S. Army Maj. Ceasar Pajarillo, Indiana National Guard Chaplain assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia, delivers a message during the wedding ceremony of Spc. Ester Henriquez and Hasan Alpkan at the Old Post Chapel, Fort Myer, Virginia, March 21, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (D.C. National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)