(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway [Image 7 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway

    NORWAY

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Mya Seymour 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd MAW, exit a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Rygge Air Base, Norway, March 20, 2026. VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 simulated a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear contaminated environment for training during exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mya Seymour)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 06:20
    Photo ID: 9577726
    VIRIN: 260320-M-WS036-7707
    Resolution: 5252x3501
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Mya Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    Cold Response
    2D MAW
    Arctic Sentry
    NATO
    CORE26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery