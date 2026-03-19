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    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway [Image 13 of 13]

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    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway

    NORWAY

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Mya Seymour 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joseph Maxwell, a loadmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts preflight checks at Rygge Air Base, Norway, March 20, 2026. VMGR-252 and Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd MAW, simulated a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear contaminated environment for training during exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. Maxwell is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mya Seymour)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 06:26
    Photo ID: 9577716
    VIRIN: 260320-M-WS036-9964
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Mya Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway

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    TAGS

    CBRN
    Cold Response
    2D MAW
    Arctic Sentry
    NATO
    CORE26

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