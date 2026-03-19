CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway

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U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd MAW, put on Mission Oriented Protective Posture suits in flight during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear drill at Rygge Air Base, Norway, March 20, 2026. VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 simulated a CBRN contaminated environment for training during exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mya Seymour)