U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Chance Rogers, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear defense specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, put on a Mission Oriented Protective Posture suit in flight at Rygge Air Base, Norway, March 20, 2026. Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd MAW, and MWSS-273 simulated a CBRN contaminated environment for training during exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. Rogers is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mya Seymour)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 06:25
|Photo ID:
|9577718
|VIRIN:
|260320-M-WS036-8878
|Resolution:
|5508x3672
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Mya Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.