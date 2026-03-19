CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Chance Rogers, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear defense specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, put on a Mission Oriented Protective Posture suit in flight at Rygge Air Base, Norway, March 20, 2026. Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd MAW, and MWSS-273 simulated a CBRN contaminated environment for training during exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. Rogers is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mya Seymour)