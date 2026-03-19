CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joseph Maxwell, a loadmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, stands for a photo at Rygge Air Base, Norway, March 20, 2026. VMGR-252 and Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd MAW simulated a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear contaminated environment for training during exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. Maxwell is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mya Seymour)