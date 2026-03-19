CORE26 | U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 conduct CBRN drills in Norway

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Isaiah Juan, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear defense specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts CBRN drills at Rygge Air Base, Norway, March 20, 2026. Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd MAW, and MWSS-273 simulated a CBRN contaminated environment for training during exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. Juan is a native of Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mya Seymour)