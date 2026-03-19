62d Airlift Wing 2025 4th Quarter Awards

U.S. Air Force Col. John Berger, 62d Airlift Wing deputy commander, left, presents an award to Staff Sgt. Ivany Rivera, 62 AW Julius A. Kolb Airman Leadership School Instructor, right, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 27, 2026. Rivera won the 2025 62d Airlift Wing noncommissioned officer of the quarter award for the fourth quarter of the calendar year. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 20:07
|Photo ID:
|9577551
|VIRIN:
|260227-F-XX000-1001
|Resolution:
|739x816
|Size:
|180 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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