62d Airlift Wing 2025 4th Quarter Awards

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U.S. Air Force Col. John Berger, 62d Airlift Wing deputy commander, center, presents an award to Maj. Lorena Roman, 62d Medical Squadron field grade officer, center right, with Master Sgt. Czarina Anne Herrera, 62 MDS senior enlisted leader, left, Col. John Hatfield, 62 MDS commander, center left, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Mayo, 62d Operations Group SEL, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 23, 2026. Roman won the 2025 62d Airlift Wing field grade officer of the Quarter award for the fourth quarter of the calendar year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)